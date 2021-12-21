Pensioner robbed, beaten by bandits

POLICE in West Berbice, Region Five, are investigating an armed robbery which has left an elderly woman traumatised and in pain.

According to information received, the victim, Savitri Umrao, 74, of Lot 97, Number 3 Settlement, Blairmont, West Bank Berbice was in her living room in the lower flat of her home relaxing when two men armed with knives pounced upon her.

The traumatised woman recalled that around 06:45 hrs on Sunday while sitting after watching the news, the two men entered her house via a door and grabbed her by the neck.

One of them reportedly shoved his hand down her throat and warned: “If yuh only scream, ah gon kill yuh,” as he demanded her wallet with money.

According to Mrs. Umrao, “I don’t have money ‘cause I does get old age pension, and meh buy t’ings with it, and it done, but the boy just take his hand and push it down my throat again and say, ‘Ah gon’ kill yuh; guh bring de wallet.’ I tell dem I ain’t get no wallet.”

She related that since she could not meet their demands, one of the men yanked the earrings off her ears, tearing off a piece flesh on her left ear in the process. They also pulled off her finger rings and further assaulted her.

“The bhai come pon meh stomach and siddown, and if you see how dis bhai do me,” Mrs. Umrao said. “He tek his hand and push it my mouth, till down my throat. My mouth inside bust up; I can’t eat nothing. While going to the hospital, my stomach start pain; I couldn’t sit down. When meh come home from hospital and station, my body in pain till now.”

Two other persons, including a disabled woman, who were in the house at the time of the incident, were also not spared.

One was choked, while the other was beaten and had hot tea poured all over his body. When they’d had their fill of tormenting their hapless hostages, the bandits made good their escape with four gold rings, one pair of gold earrings and one pair of gold bangles, all valued at $237,000. An investigation into the robbery is currently underway.