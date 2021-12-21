GDF successfully medevacs Port Kaituma resident to City for surgery

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Monday morning, successfully medevaced, to the city for emergency surgery, a resident of Port Kaituma, Region One, who suffered a massive laceration to the stomach.

The Bell 412 crew consisted of Lieutenant Colonels, Michael Charles and Anson Weekes; aircraft engineers, Lieutenant Shaquille Dalton and Corporal Dwayne Jackson and Medics, Corporal Sheena Waithe and Lance Corporal, Akime Martin.

The crew arrived at Port Kaituma at approximately 23:15 hours Sunday night to transport the patient, Glenroy Williams, 24.

According to the GDF, the pilots endured marginal weather conditions but were able to mitigate same and successfully complete the mission.

They arrived at Base Camp Ayanganna at 01:10 hours on Monday and the injured man was taken by the GDF ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he underwent emergency surgery. The patient is currently being monitored.