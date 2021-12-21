News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
GDF successfully medevacs Port Kaituma resident to City for surgery
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The patient being transported in the GDF Bell 412
The patient being transported in the GDF Bell 412

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Monday morning, successfully medevaced, to the city for emergency surgery, a resident of Port Kaituma, Region One, who suffered a massive laceration to the stomach.

The Bell 412 crew consisted of Lieutenant Colonels, Michael Charles and Anson Weekes; aircraft engineers, Lieutenant Shaquille Dalton and Corporal Dwayne Jackson and Medics, Corporal Sheena Waithe and Lance Corporal, Akime Martin.

The crew arrived at Port Kaituma at approximately 23:15 hours Sunday night to transport the patient, Glenroy Williams, 24.

According to the GDF, the pilots endured marginal weather conditions but were able to mitigate same and successfully complete the mission.

They arrived at Base Camp Ayanganna at 01:10 hours on Monday and the injured man was taken by the GDF ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he underwent emergency surgery. The patient is currently being monitored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.