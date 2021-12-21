News Archives
Man busted with $113 million in cocaine remanded
ACCUSED: Ryan Da Silva
RYAN Da Silva, who was recently busted with 15 brick-like parcels of cocaine valued $113 million, was, on Tuesday, charged with possession for trafficking, and remanded to prison.

Da Silva’s matter was heard by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where it was alleged that he had 17.4 kilograms (38.3lbs) of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking on December 18. He pleaded not guilty.

The bust was made by drug enforcement authorities at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. Police said the substance carries a street value of more than US$552,000 (approximately GY$113,160,000).

His matter will come up again on January 6, 2022.

Staff Reporter

