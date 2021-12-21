Teen boy dead, family critical after suspected poisoning in Region One

FOLLOWING the mysterious death of a 13-year-old boy on Sunday last and the hospitalization of his five surviving family members, police and health officials in Barima-Waini (Region One) are investigating whether the family of six was poisoned.

According to a police statement, the deceased boy, Rondel Henry, a student of Aruca Mouth Primary School, and his family had consumed a locally-made liquid product which resulted in uncontrollable diarrhea and vomiting.

Police said the now-dead boy and his family started experiencing the complications on Sunday last.

On Monday, the family observed the 13-year-old boy was motionless at home and rushed him to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital just after midday. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His body was transferred to the mortuary, pending a post mortem examination, police confirmed.

Fearing for their lives, the other members of the family sought medical attention that very day. The police statement said a team of environmental officers and police ranks visited the family’s home at around 16:00hrs on Monday last, where they looked for poisonous substances or containers that contained such substances. None were found.

The surviving five family members are currently admitted as patients in a critical condition at the regional hospital, while the authorities search for answers.