Over $1.5M up for grabs in tonight’s National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship

… Fitness Express, National Sports Commission, DTS Trading and Shipping on board

OVER $1.5M in cash will be up for grabs when Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) hosts its National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship at the National Cultural Centre from 18:00hrs.

At this event, the first since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of returning faces will be posing down to earn the coveted title of National Champion in their respective divisions.

According to information from the federation, it is expected that some 30 competitors will battle in the Men’s Physique, Ms Bikini and Mr Guyana (bodybuilding) segments.

The winners of all three divisions will each receive $200 000.

Cash prizes will also go to second- and third-place finishers and the individual winners of the weight class in the bodybuilding segment.

President of the Federation, Keavon Bess, said that tickets have been selling ‘like black cake on Christmas Eve’, and that all the athletes are ready to get on stage.

“All the athletes are ready to roar and we’re ready to give to the live-viewing audience and all of Guyana a much-needed bodybuilding competition.”

SPONSORSHIP

On Friday the federation received financial support from the National Sports Commission, regular sponsors Fitness Express and DTS Trading and Shipping.

Fitness Express is also expected to give a protein package to the competitors.

Without five-time Mr Guyana Kerwin Clarke, who had opted to focus at the international level (since 2019), the Mr Guyana title would again be up for grabs.

Darious Ramsammy is a favourite, owing to his astonishing development over the last few years and his recent second-place finish at the Santo Domingo Open in the Dominican Republic in October. He will face stiff competition from the proportional Roger Callender.

Also in the mix would be the ever-improving Nicholas Albert who also performed well at the Santo Domingo Open.

Defending champion Marlon Bennett should also be in the thick of things.

CAC 2021 bronze medallist and defending Bikini champion Rosanna Fung is a clear favourite to retain her title, while CAC 2021 Men’s Physique silver medallist Emmerson Campbell is also a favourite, but he is expected to have stiff competition from rival Yannick Grimes.