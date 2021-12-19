Priyanna Ramdhani cops two Trophy Stall Badminton Doubles titles

GUYANA’S top female badminton player Priyanna Ramdhani emerged with two of the three Doubles titles up for grabs on the final day of the Trophy Stall Badminton Christmas Tournament on Friday evening at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Priyanna’s older brother Narayan Ramdhani, the best badminton player in the country, won the other title.

After drawing fellow national player Akili Haynes, Priyanna’s Mixed Doubles team were favourites from the start and although Narayan battled hard, he and his partner Mishka Beharry fell 21-13, 21-14 in the championship clash.

Priyanna and Shivannie Persaud also won the Women’s Doubles title. They defeated Anna Perreira and Christina Kumar 21-18, 21-13 in the final.

Narayan teamed up with Jonathan Mangra to win the Men’s Doubles final after they defeated Haynes and Tyrese Jeffrey 21-12, 21-18.

There were also two consolation finals (for players knocked out in the first round).

In the Men’s Doubles consolation final, Mahender Sharma and Jason Stephney defeated Matthew Klautky and Matthew Singh 21-10, 21-13, while in the Mixed Doubles consolation final, Tyrese Jeffrey and Christina Kumar defeated Esa Sanichara and Priyanka Shivnauth 21-17, 21-18.

The tournament, which was the first since the death of the Guyana Badminton Association’s long-standing president Gokarn Ramdhani, brings the curtain down for 2021.

The executive members of the association, in a release, thanked the proprietor of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, for sponsoring the tournament.