$60M for community projects at Port Mourant, Chesney

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali has announced that $30 million each has been set aside for community projects at Port Mourant and Chesney, Corentyne, Region Six, during separate meetings with residents of the two communities on Friday.

The President told the residents that the aim of the meeting was to listen to their concerns and to find solutions for them.

The President was accompanied by Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

Regional Chairman Mr David Armogan was also present, along with representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.