40 housing units in Linden to be completed by February 2022

WORKS on the 40 housing Units at Amelia’s Ward Linden are progressing as planned and are scheduled to be completed by February 2022, according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal.

He said that the units are all at various stages of completion and each measures 600 square feet and includes two bedrooms.

The minister noted that works on the units commenced in August and September of this year and the project has so far seem more than 300 Lindeners being employed.

This project is being executed by CB Housing Development Inc., which is utilising a workforce of Lindeners for the construction of those houses.

Further, under the 2022 work programme, some $100 million will be expended to install the necessary infrastructure at virgin lands, which were recently acquired by the ministry for new housing development. Some 8,000 acres of lands will be outfitted with roads, access bridges, water and electrical network.

It was reported that lands were also being sought for housing development to meet the housing demands in Kwakwani.

On January 14, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced a plan for the construction of 1,000 houses in the mining town of Linden.

President Ali and members of his Cabinet visited the mining town where he announced an aggressive plan for job creation in the region.

He noted that the intention was to tap into the skills of residents as well as to source the building materials from the community. The President also highlighted several other areas for development which will create employment opportunities.