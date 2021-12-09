Guyana Energy Chamber inks agreement with Ghana Petroleum Commission

THE Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber (GOGEC), on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Petroleum Commission of Ghana to initiate co-operation in the area of oil and gas.

“The objective of this MoU is to provide a framework for co-operation, between the agency and the association, to facilitate a collaboration that will lead to an exchange of information and sharing of resources between the agency and association within the oil and gas sector,” the MoU states.

The signatories to the document were President of GOGEC, Maniram Prashad, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghanaian Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr.

Ghana’s commission regulates and manages the use of petroleum resources in Ghana, and coordinates policies in the upstream petroleum sector, while GOGEC promotes trade, investment and knowledge transfers in Guyana’s energy sector.

This is just one of several agreements signed between Guyanese stakeholders and government officials of Guyana and Ghana, while the delegation, led by Ghana’s Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was in Guyana.

Co-operation between the commission and GOGEC is also intended between the wider private sector representatives of Guyana and Ghana, who had met over the past few days.

At the level of government, Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, participated in the signing of several agreements among the two governments, on Tuesday.

The three agreements signed were a Framework Agreement on co-operation between Guyana and Ghana; a MoU between the Ministry of Natural Resources of Guyana and the Petroleum Commission of Ghana on co-operation in the petroleum sector, and a MoU on mutual co-operation in investment promotion between the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) and the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC). The four-day visit by the Ghanaian delegation ended on Tuesday.

