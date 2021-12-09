Massy Motors anticipates $680M annually from sales

MASSY Motors (Guyana) Ltd. (MMGL), is expected to boost its yearly turnover to an estimated $680 million from the sale of lubricants and agro-chemicals.

The anticipated increase in annual turnover comes following the company’s recent receipt of approval for the storage of lubricants from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to the company’s project summary, an average of 500,000 liters of lubricants are distributed annually in sealed plastic pails and plastic bottles.

These are stored in a separate bond with concrete flooring and are stacked on shelves.

The Massy Motors facility which will provide employment to 16 persons, is located at Lot 3 Strand, New Amsterdam, Berbice. It occupies approximately 2.04 acres of land, bounded to the east by the Strand Main Road, to the west by the Berbice River, north by Kissoon’s Furniture and south by a commercial building. Berbice River is approximately 460 meters to the west.

MMGL, as part of its operations, imports and distributes automotive lubricants and agro-chemicals. The importation and distribution of agro-chemicals is regulated and licensed by the Pesticide and Toxic Chemicals Board (PTCCB).

The company is in possession of a licence from the PTCCB for these purposes and it is valid until December 31, 2021.

According to the company’s project summary, an environmental management plan (EMP) has been designed to manage and, to every extent possible, prevent or mitigate the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed project.

Over the years, the company underwent major expansion, and, to date MMGL is one of the leading companies in Guyana, representing major brands from across the Caribbean, North America, Europe, Central America and other countries. The company has a presence in Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo, and is divided into two major divisions: Distribution and Dealership.

With a wide range of products including SUVs, pickups, sedans, batteries, tyres, lubricants, chemicals, tractors, generators etc., Massy Motors has representation for major brands such as Nissan, Moura, Good Year, Massey Ferguson, Bayer Crop Care Science, F.G Wilson, etc. and offers the full after-sales support for all lines represented.

MMGL, formerly known as Associated Industries Limited (AINLIM) and subsequently Massy Industries (Guyana) Ltd, was established in September 1968. At that time, the company was a spare parts dealership.

As of June 6, 2019, the company embarked on an initiative to strategically align its operations with the Automotive and Industrial Equipment Business Unit by changing its name from Massy Industries (Guyana) Ltd to Massy Motors (Guyana) Ltd.

As part of this strategic initiative, the company will be focusing mainly on the dealership business, adding new lines and strengthening support. MMGL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Massy Guyana Ltd. The Massy Group of Companies has grown into one of the Caribbean basin’s largest conglomerates.