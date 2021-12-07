US investment enhances Coast Guard facility

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard is the most recent beneficiary of continued collaboration between the GDF and United States Armed Forces.

As part of EXERCISE TRADEWINDS which was hosted in Guyana earlier this year, the Engineer Troop Unit of the US military conducted renovation works at the GDF Coast Guard training school at Kingston and also constructed a solid concrete boat pad at the Coast Guard Headquarters.

Those works were recently completed. Guyana will host the US-sponsored exercise again in 2023.

A simple ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to officially hand over the completed projects.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, who was on hand for the ceremony, noted that the investment should leave no doubt of how serious the US considers the security of Guyana and its importance to the region.

The envoy noted that it represents her government’s support to enhance the overall effectiveness of joint exercises between the US and partner nations.

Acting Commander, Coast Guard, Lieutenant Commander, David Shamsudeen, expressed gratitude to the ambassador for the US assistance. “Your commitment to the success of this endeavour is highly appreciated. We assure you that we will strive to upkeep the standards set through these initiatives and to utilise them purposefully and with great care,” he said.

Works at the training school included replacement of the entire roof of the building, replacement of windows, doors, lights, ceiling fans and toilet facilities. The solid boat pad was constructed to accommodate vessels.