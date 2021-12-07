News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
US investment enhances Coast Guard facility
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and acting Commander, Coast Guard, Lieutenant Commander, David Shamsudeen cut the ribbon, symbolising the official handing over of the renovated facility
US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch and acting Commander, Coast Guard, Lieutenant Commander, David Shamsudeen cut the ribbon, symbolising the official handing over of the renovated facility

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard is the most recent beneficiary of continued collaboration between the GDF and United States Armed Forces.

As part of EXERCISE TRADEWINDS which was hosted in Guyana earlier this year, the Engineer Troop Unit of the US military conducted renovation works at the GDF Coast Guard training school at Kingston and also constructed a solid concrete boat pad at the Coast Guard Headquarters.

Those works were recently completed. Guyana will host the US-sponsored exercise again in 2023.
A simple ribbon-cutting ceremony was recently held to officially hand over the completed projects.

US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch, with staff of the training centre

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, who was on hand for the ceremony, noted that the investment should leave no doubt of how serious the US considers the security of Guyana and its importance to the region.

The envoy noted that it represents her government’s support to enhance the overall effectiveness of joint exercises between the US and partner nations.

Acting Commander, Coast Guard, Lieutenant Commander, David Shamsudeen, expressed gratitude to the ambassador for the US assistance. “Your commitment to the success of this endeavour is highly appreciated. We assure you that we will strive to upkeep the standards set through these initiatives and to utilise them purposefully and with great care,” he said.

Works at the training school included replacement of the entire roof of the building, replacement of windows, doors, lights, ceiling fans and toilet facilities. The solid boat pad was constructed to accommodate vessels.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.