Scenes from Official Dinner for Ghana’s Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali and First Lady Mrs Arya Ali, on Sunday evening, hosted an Official Dinner for the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his delegation at State House, Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

Prime Minister, Mark Phillips; Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo; and other government ministers, along with members of the diplomatic community and the local private sector, attended the event.

Following the dinner, President Ali and Vice-President, Dr Bawumia, along with other officials, did a meet and greet along Main Street, Georgetown.

Dr Bawumia is here on a four-day Official Visit which ends today.