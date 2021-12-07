Police targeting motorcycle, bicycle bandits in campaign

AS part of its aggressive crime-fighting strategies, the Guyana Police Force said it is going after those perpetrators who use motorcycles and bicycles to execute criminal acts.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the enforcement campaign is also aimed at persons who are driving motorcycles that do not have the necessary documentation.

A number of motorcycles for which the drivers failed to produce the relevant documents are in police custody at the Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary, Kingston, as the requisite investigations proceed.

Further, the police force has assured the general public that it continues to aggressively pursue crime-fighting strategies in order to maintain its mandate of public safety and security.

These intelligence-led strategies include mobile, foot and bicycle patrols; roadblocks, raids and searches among other things, along with the support of the Community Policing Groups.

Further, the force is encouraging members of the public to confidentially communicate tips and information of any criminal activity via telephone numbers: Headquarters – 226-6978/225-8196 and 225-2700/ 225-6411