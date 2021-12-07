OPR probing shooting of Linden man who allegedly attacked police

THE Office of Professional Responsibility of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently probing the police shooting of 36-year-old Marlon Brewster on December 1.

A police statement on Monday said two ranks had attempted to arrest Brewster after a report was made that he allegedly stole a generator. The incident occurred in South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The statement said Brewster was notified of the allegation by the visiting officers. It was then that Brewster reportedly became verbally abusive to them. “He then armed himself with a cutlass and attacked the ranks, causing them to retreat and seek police assistance,” the police statement said.

Police say ranks of the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol responded and removed the cutlass from Brewster’s possession. “He, however, continued verbally abusing and threatening the ranks while at the same time hurling beer bottles at them,” the police statement continued.

After allegedly breaking two bottles, the police said Brewster attacked one of the ranks and it was then he was shot to his body and subsequently escaped.

“The shop on Marlon Brewster’s premises was searched and the stolen generator was found. Two brush-cutter machines and a stereo speaker that are suspected to be stolen or unlawfully obtained, 115 grams of marijuana, and utensil [sic] used for smoking marijuana were also found,” the police statement further alleged.

Brewster was later discovered by police at the Linden Hospital Complex. Police said he is currently under their guard.