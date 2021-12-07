Three health workers charged with forging COVID vaccination booklets

TWO nurses and a staff member of the Ministry of Health (MOH) were charged with forging COVID-19 vaccination booklets, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused are Andel Valentine, Tiffany Pollard, and Olivia Bonus. Valentine, 32; Pollard, 29; and Bonus, 21, on Tuesday, appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Valentine is a screening staff of the Ministry of Health, while Pollard and Bonus are nurses.

Valentine and Pollard, according to the police statement, allegedly committed the offense between March 1, 2021, and December 3, 2021, at multiple vaccination centers on the East Bank of Demerara.

The police statement did not state during what period Bonus allegedly committed the offense. However, a representative of the law enforcement body’s public relations department confirmed to the media that all three are in connection to COVID-19 vaccination books.

The trio was placed on $150,000 bail and will return to court on January 20, 2022.