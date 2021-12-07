News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Three health workers charged with forging COVID vaccination booklets
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
ACCUSED: Andel Valentine, Tiffany Pollard, and Olivia Bonus. Photos: Guyana Police Force
ACCUSED: Andel Valentine, Tiffany Pollard, and Olivia Bonus. Photos: Guyana Police Force

TWO nurses and a staff member of the Ministry of Health (MOH) were charged with forging COVID-19 vaccination booklets, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused are Andel Valentine, Tiffany Pollard, and Olivia Bonus. Valentine, 32; Pollard, 29; and Bonus, 21, on Tuesday, appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge before Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Valentine is a screening staff of the Ministry of Health, while Pollard and Bonus are nurses.

Valentine and Pollard, according to the police statement, allegedly committed the offense between March 1, 2021, and December 3, 2021, at multiple vaccination centers on the East Bank of Demerara.

The police statement did not state during what period Bonus allegedly committed the offense. However, a representative of the law enforcement body’s public relations department confirmed to the media that all three are in connection to COVID-19 vaccination books.

The trio was placed on $150,000 bail and will return to court on January 20, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.