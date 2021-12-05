Commander Ramlakhan receives COVID-19 booster jab

–urges all to take Omicron variant seriously

POLICE Commander of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan on Friday took the Pfizer booster COVID-19 jab at the Cumberland Health Centre, Canje Berbice.

He noted that all fully vaccinated adults are eligible for boosters as it is necessary for the Omicron variant.

In an invited comment to this publication on what motivated him to take the jab, the commander explained that the booster shot is given after the immunity from the initial doses naturally starts to diminish.

“The booster is designed to help people maintain their level of immunity for longer. Currently available data suggests that immunity against COVID-19 goes down over time, and a booster shot can help your body stay protected longer,” the commander explained.

On November 26, 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified a new variant called Omicron.

According to the WHO, the recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasises the importance of vaccination, boosters, and general prevention strategies needed to protect against COVID-19.

All Guyanese are urged to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 emergency measures, which emphasise the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving home, the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others, and the need for good hand hygiene to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister of Health also urged persons 18 years and older to take the COVID-19 vaccine, to immunise themselves against the deadly virus.

If anyone you know is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry of Health at www.health.gov.gy.