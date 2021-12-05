Three more die from COVID-19, 50 new cases recorded

THREE more persons have died after contracting COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall death toll to 1,004, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The ministry said that the latest fatalities are three men; a 54-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) who’s vaccination status us unknown and who died on December 3; an unvaccinated 62-year-old from Region One (Barima- Waini) who died on December 4; and an unvaccinated 82-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica- Berbice) who died on November 22.

Additionally, there are currently 952 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana, following the addition of 50 new cases on December 4, 2021. The 50 newly confirmed cases were recorded Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five and Six.

Region Four accounted for 16 of the new cases; Regions One, Two and Five recorded three new cases each; Region Three recorded seven cases; and Region Six recorded 18 new cases.

The country has now recorded a total of 38,118 confirmed cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March 2020.

Of the active cases, 18 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases Hospital, Liliendaal; 56 are in institutional isolation; 870 are in home isolation, and six are in institutional quarantine.

Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting symptoms.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures are in force until December 31, 2021. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic.

As per the current measures, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, and physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are recommended. The current curfew is 12:00 hours to 4:00 hours.

Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.