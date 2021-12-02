‘Humble’ Nafeeza Rodrigues receives Human Rights Award from EU

IN observation of Human Rights Day, which is observed annually on December 10, the Delegation of the European Union to Guyana, on Wednesday, recognised Nafeeza Rodrigues for her activism by presenting their 2021 Human Rights Award to her.

Rodrigues, who is involved in community work with many non-governmental organisations to especially help in the fight against gender-based violence, is the eighth recipient of the award.

She is a founding member of the Guyana Pride Foundation, a Lions International member, has served at the level of the Grove/Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and has been involved in community-based activism through a number of organisations.

Addressing a small gathering at the delegation’s 11 Sendall Place, Georgetown office, Rodrigues explained that she became involved in community work after witnessing first-hand how gender-based violence affected women in her community.

“I would love to know that every woman in society can be treated equal, not because of the colour of our skin, not because of the level of education that she might have but for who she is, a daughter, a girl, a woman,” she said.

Rodrigues explained that her drive to participate in community work is fuelled by her determination to make a positive impact and she would not be discouraged by negative factors.

“I feel thankful. I am blessed, and I thank God that I can continue with the will to always try to make a difference in society,” she added as she encouraged others to take up the mandate and contribute to the fight against gender-based violence.

In delivering brief remarks, EU Ambassador to Guyana, His Excellency Fernando Ponz Cantó, in recognising Rodrigues’ work, noted that she is a “self-made woman” who is active in civil society work and in the fight against gender-based violence.

“Sometimes we have chosen people who are already well known. This year we have chosen somebody humble but very active; a member of the community who is working every day at the grassroots level,” Ambassador Ponz Cantó said.

The award is an illustration of human rights being at the heart of the EU Delegation, he said, before noting that he is happy for the partnerships the delegation shares.

In also observing 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, Ambassador Ponz Cantó highlighted that gender-based violence is a pandemic, to which education is imperative for its eradication.

“There is a gender-violence pandemic, and the vaccine is education. I think that education … leads to prevention and prevention is the best way to address gender violence,” he said.

The European Union Delegation to Guyana’s premises was lit up in orange to celebrate the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, a move which Ambassador Ponz Cantó said brings visibility to the fight against gender-based violence.

“The best way to address gender violence is to make sure that it doesn’t happen and for that we need visibility. Without visibility, we will not have the same level of success,” he said.