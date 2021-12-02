342 GDF ranks receive incentives from Chief of Staff

THREE hundred and forty-two soldiers, on Tuesday, received cash incentives for their outstanding service throughout the year.

Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and other officers made the presentation to ranks from the various units of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) at the Annual Incentive Ceremony held at the Auditorium, Base Camp Ayanganna.

Brigadier Bess congratulated the recipients and urged them to continue to excel.

“You have been identified as deserving of incentives. You are being rewarded because you have given exceptional service during the year and your superiors have found you worthy of recognition,” he asserted.

“Congratulations for ensuring that you did your best and supported your commanders throughout the year. This incentive is simply a token of recognition. I believe that all our officers and ranks are valuable and we are very grateful for your service,” he added.

He also encouraged the ranks to inspire and support each other in positive ways. He also used the occasion to remind the soldiers to remain vigilant and continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols.