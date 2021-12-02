Fmr. Finance Minister Jordan reportedly collapses while arrested by SOCU

FORMER Finance Minister Winston Jordan has found himself yet again in the hot seat as he was reportedly arrested earlier Thursday by agents of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) in connection with lands in Kingston purportedly sold to BK boss, Brian Tiwarie under the former government.

The source was not able to confirm to the Guyana Chronicle where Jordan was reportedly arrested, however, information was provided which purported to show Jordan being escorted to a health centre by the arresting agents after he apparently fell ill and required immediate medical attention.

Further details in an upcoming report.