Prime Minister Phillips applauds Barbados’ decision to become a republic
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd), Mark Phillips interacts with renowned West Indies cricketer, Sir Garfield Sobers
Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret'd), Mark Phillips interacts with renowned West Indies cricketer, Sir Garfield Sobers

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has applauded the historic decision by Barbados to become a Republic.

The Prime Minister is in Barbados as Guyana’s representative for the inaugural Republic Day and Independence celebrations.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips at the inaugural Republic Day and Independence celebrations in Barbados

He has been joined by a number of regional leaders, including Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley and Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis.

At 00:00h, Prime Minister Phillips and his wife, Mignon Bowen-Phillips, took part in Barbados’s official declaration of its republic status and the inauguration ceremony for its first President, Sandra Mason.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips with Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley and internationally acclaimed singer, actress and fashion designer, Rihanna

Later, on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Phillips witnessed Barbados’s National Awards Ceremony and met and interacted with Barbadian singer, actress and fashion designer, Rihanna, who was named a national hero.
The Guyanese Prime Minister also interacted with Legendary West Indies cricketer, Sir Garfield Sobers, another national hero. (Office of the Prime Minister)

Staff Reporter

