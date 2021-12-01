Prime Minister Phillips applauds Barbados’ decision to become a republic

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, has applauded the historic decision by Barbados to become a Republic.

The Prime Minister is in Barbados as Guyana’s representative for the inaugural Republic Day and Independence celebrations.

He has been joined by a number of regional leaders, including Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr Keith Rowley and Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis.

At 00:00h, Prime Minister Phillips and his wife, Mignon Bowen-Phillips, took part in Barbados’s official declaration of its republic status and the inauguration ceremony for its first President, Sandra Mason.

Later, on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Phillips witnessed Barbados’s National Awards Ceremony and met and interacted with Barbadian singer, actress and fashion designer, Rihanna, who was named a national hero.

The Guyanese Prime Minister also interacted with Legendary West Indies cricketer, Sir Garfield Sobers, another national hero. (Office of the Prime Minister)