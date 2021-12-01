Driver in Soesdyke-Linden Highway accident died of fractured skull – autopsy

AN autopsy done Monday on the body of accident victim, Mark Cameron, 29, of Guyhoc Park, revealed that he died as a result of a fractured skull.

Cameron lost control of motorcar PVV 8399 and crashed onto the parapet of the Marudi Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, on Friday morning.

Three persons, who were with him at the time of the accident, fell out of the car and sustained injuries about their bodies.

The injured passengers were identified as Quakey Stanford,38, of Lot 133 Guyhoc Park; Calldella Marshal, 25, of Lot 5 Stevedore Housing Scheme and Shemika Richards, 23, of Lot 83 Laing Avenue, East Ruimveldt.

Cameron was picked up in an unconscious condition while the others were picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. Cameron was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body was handed over to relatives for burial.