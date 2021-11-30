News Archives
Man, 20, dies after pinned by tractor
Dead: Samuel Singh
SAMUEL Singh, 20, of Don Robin, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six, lost his life on Sunday when the tractor he was driving toppled and pinned him in a rice field at Caracas, Vryheid Village, West Canje, Berbice.

Police said upon seeing this, his father, Anand Singh, sought the assistance of other farmers who were nearby. They removed his lifeless body from under the tractor and took him to the New Amsterdam Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was taken to the mortuary and is awaiting a post mortem examination.

Staff Reporter

