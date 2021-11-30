News Archives
Duo freed of Freeman Street murder
Murder accused: Stephon Howard (left) and Shawn DosSantos
TWO men who were on trial for the 2017 murder of Fazal Shaheed at his Freeman Street, East La Penitence house, were on Monday acquitted of the crime by a jury.

Shawn DosSantos and Stephon Howard, who are also residents of Freeman Street, were on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court for the capital offence which read that during the course of a robbery on September 24, 2017, they murdered Shaheed, a 58-year-old Berbice businessman.

Dead: Fazal Shaheed

After deliberating for almost two hours, the 12-member jury found the two accused not guilty. They were represented by attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes, Konyo Sandiford and associate, while prosecutor Cicelia Corbin represented the state.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that on Sunday, September 24, 2017, gunmen stormed Shaheed’s home while relatives were making final preparations for the patriarch’s one-year memorial service.

Shaheed was reportedly in the yard around 00:40hrs when the gunmen struck, while his two brothers, sisters and mother were in the house. His brothers, Talim and Shalim, who had come in from Canada and the U.S. respectively for the service, were both shot about their bodies.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
