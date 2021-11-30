Man to stand trial for brother-in-law’s murder

MARTIN Blair was on Monday committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of his 23-year-old brother-in-law Daniel Boutrin, who was stabbed to death during an argument earlier this year.

Blair, 23, of ‘D’ Field, Sophia, was committed by Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court following the closure of the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter.

According to the Statement of Offence, Blair, between March 13, 2021 and March 15, 2021 at ‘D’ Field, Sophia, murdered Boutrin.

Magistrate Liverpool ruled that a prima facie case had been made out against Blair for him to be tried at the High Court. He will go on trial at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes and will remain on remand.

The Guyana Chronicle had reported that on March 13, at ‘D’ Field, Sophia, the two youngsters got into an argument over a bicycle Boutrin had borrowed last year and subsequently lost.

Blair became annoyed and armed himself with a knife, while Boutrin armed himself with a cutlass. However, Blair’s parents intervened and asked Boutrin to leave.

As Boutrin was about to enter a taxi, he was attacked by Blair and stabbed several times with a knife. Boutrin was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and died on March 15 while receiving treatment.