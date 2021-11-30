Woman freed of rape charge

SHERRYANN Bashier was on Monday freed of a rape charge by the Sexual Offences Court of the Suddie High Court after a jury returned a not-guilty verdict.

Bashier was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry for the offence which alleged that between November 11-12, 2015, in the County of Essequibo, she caused a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual penetration with a male.

On Monday, the jury after deliberating for almost two hours returned with the unanimous verdict. The state was represented by prosecutor Tiffini Lyken.