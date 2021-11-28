CNOOC Petroleum Guyana donates school supplies to St. Cuthbert’s Mission

CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL), a 25 per cent working-interest partner in Guyana’s Stabroek Block with ExxonMobil and Hess, donated school supplies and CNOOC-branded items to learners and teachers from schools at St. Cuthbert’s Mission on the Mahaica River.

Donations were made to the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary, Primary and Nursery Schools. The presentations are as a result of a visit to the area by CPGL’s representatives on October 29, when a needs assessment was conducted. Supplies for the schools and the learners were provided according to requests submitted by school administrators. These items include stationery, books, teaching aids, and sanitation materials.

The visiting team from CPGL also presented Toshao Timothy Andrews and his staff, along with the teachers from the schools with Chinese cultural articles and CNOOC- branded items.

“The donations are in alignment with CPGL’s corporate social responsibility framework, which focuses on enhancing education and supporting Amerindian communities,” said Liu Xiaoxiang, President of CPGL.

He added, “CPGL has established a long- term presence in Guyana. We have a genuine interest in developing the country’s capacity, and in contributing to its social and economic development.”

CPGL recently awarded 18 scholarships in oil-and-gas studies to the University of Guyana, and has given support to the Joshua House Orphanage and the Turkeyen Community Youth Group. CPGL plans on continuing to support Guyanese in educational, capacity building, and safe community initiatives.