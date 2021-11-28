News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$45.3M Health Centre commissioned at Supply
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The state-of-the-art health centre at Supply, East Bank Demerara
The state-of-the-art health centre at Supply, East Bank Demerara

MINISTER of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Friday commissioned a state-of-the-art health centre at Supply, East Bank Demerara, in Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica).

Constructed for $45.3 million, the fully equipped facility will service approximately 6500 residents in the Supply and other neighbouring villages on the East Bank.
Dr. Anthony said the facility was opened to deliver primary healthcare and rehabilitation services within the environs of the Supply area.

“This is just another step in the journey that we will be taking, as we improve health across the country, and for all Guyanese,” he said during his brief remarks.

The minister said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is working on improving the standard of healthcare across Guyana, and that in the coming months, various health facilities will undergo infrastructural upgrades under the SMART hospital initiative. The newly commissioned health centre will also assist in the fight against chronic and non-communicable diseases, by treating patients, or making referrals for tertiary care where necessary.

A Family Medicine Resident and a General Medical Officer have been assigned to the newly built health facility.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony addressing the gathering at the commissioning of the new health centre
SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.