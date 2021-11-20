Golf Association/GuySuCo team up with CS World Cargo/Global Medic Canada for Flood Relief

HUNDREDS of GuySuCo workers will receive a flood relief kit, donated by CS World Cargo 2000 Ltd and Global Medic Canada, as part of the effort by GuySuCo, in collaboration with the Guyana Golf Association (GGA)/Nexgen Academy, to provide aid to those who were affected by the floods that devastated the country in June.

GuySuCo’s CEO Sasenarine Singh explained that this was only one of the many ways that the organisation was working with partners to ensure a better life and opportunities for its workforce and their families. “We have seen the impact that the recent floods have had, not only on our crops but the homes and lives of our workers. This is another step the company is taking to fulfil our commitment to improving the lives of those who depend on GuySuCo.”

The packages, which include a bucket, small emergency solar lights, rehydration and water purification tablets, toothpaste, and soap, were donated by Rahul Singh from Global Medic Canada and Mr Chandi Singh from CS World Cargo 2000 Ltd. They were flown in by Copa Airlines.

The programme for distribution of these and potentially thousands more items in the future is being handled by the Nexgen Golf Academy, Guyana Golf Association president Aleem Hussain and Ms Malicia Lawrence from CS World Cargo 2000 Ltd. The company had previously donated over 40 000 face shields to the country at the height of the pandemic and continues to pledge its support to aid Guyanese in need as the company opens its services in the country.

According to Ms. Lawrence, “CS World Cargo 2000 Ltd. is one of the leading shipping companies worldwide and has offices in USA, Canada, UK and now Guyana. The company plans to join with partners in Guyana and around the world to secure donations and contributions for Guyanese in need and hopes that this becomes a model for other companies to follow.”

The David McAntony Gibson Foundation, which operates as Global Medic, is a Canadian charity that has provided disaster relief and life-saving humanitarian aid since 2002 and was founded based on the idea that aid could be delivered more effectively and efficiently.

Mr Chandi Singh said, “We feel that we have found an ideal partner in Aleem and Nexgen Global, who we feel will assist us in making sure that our donations reach our intended market and this partnership with GuySuCo is a positive step in the right direction.”

In recent months, the GuySuCo organisation has taken major steps to rehire, retrain and create new jobs for workers and have laid out plans for innovative ways to increase profitability in the coming years through diversification and modernisation of their facilities and methods.