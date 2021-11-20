West Indies Women beat Thailand in final warm-up game

WEST INDIES Women head into the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier on a winning note, after defeating Thailand Women by 151 runs in their warm-up match at Sunrisers Sports Club ground in Harare. West Indies Women posted 230-6 from their 50 overs, with Thailand Women finishing on 79 all out in 36.3 overs.

Head coach Courtney Walsh was pleased with the outcome ahead of the first match on November 23 against Ireland, “It was good to get in a practice match in Zimbabwe to get accustomed to the conditions. The ladies went out and did what was required.

“Deandra (Dottin) and Hayley (Matthews) had good knocks, so it’s good to see the runs continuing from Pakistan. We gave all the bowlers a chance to get a feel of the pitch here in Zimbabwe. It was important to get match practice as Papua New Guinea pulled out so we are short one game.”

Coach Walsh added, “Once you keep winning you’re going to keep having confidence. We left Pakistan pretty confident and it’s important to keep that momentum and not take anything for granted.

“Obviously this was just a practice game but the win is important for team morale and then we have a few days before we start the competition, so it’s good to get that win under our belts.”

The West Indies Women will continue their training schedule for the next three days before kick-starting their qualifying campaign on November 23 against Ireland.