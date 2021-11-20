News Archives
Ambedkar to chair EBECC new executive board
The new elected EBECC executive body
THE members of the East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee (EBECC), in keeping with the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014, invited the Cricket Ombudsman to verify eligible clubs of the said Committee to facilitate the holding of long-outstanding Elections of officers of the said Committee.

As a consequence, Mr Malcolm Peters, who is the Cricket Ombudsman, and his officers, attended the activity which commenced at 18.00hrs last Friday at the Tuschen Sports Club ground.

After the registration process was completed in which seven of the eleven affiliated clubs were present, establishing a quorum, the Ombudsman then carefully explained the process, its legality, and emphasised the responsibilities of those seeking election to office.

Immediately after, the election of office-bearers began and the following persons were elected to serve for the next two years:

Chairman – Vishal Ambedkar, Vice-Chairman – Imtiaz Sadik, Hon. Secretary – Shazim Nazrudeen, Treasurer – Keyon Alexander, Asst/Secretary Treasurer – Fazlim Bacchus, Marketing Officer – Gregory George, Public Relations Officer –Francis Wright, Competitions Chair –Nazir Alli, Selection Chairman – Deoram Rai, Trustees – Shahabudeen Mohamed and Naieem Habib, Auditor – Abdool Baseer Azeez
Ombudsman Peters congratulated the new executive and wished them every success.

