Safer Christmas expected in East Coast division

REGIONAL Police Division Four ‘C’ (Industry to Mahaica, East Coast Demerara) has commenced arrangements aimed at ensuring that the security and safety of citizens are maintained throughout the holiday season.

Divisional commander, Senior Superintendent Khali Pareshram said the intention of the plan is to minimise the activities of criminal elements, to reduce traffic congestion and road accidents and to foster an environment with a high degree of public confidence.

He explained that there will be an increase in police presence in all business, residential, industrial and commercial shopping centres across the East Coast Demerara. Much emphasis will be placed on the Eugene Correira International Airport and the Lusignan Prison.

Commander Pareshram said police within the division will be involved in fixed-point patrol, booths, mobile, bicycle and beat patrols. Ranks will also perform anti-crime, traffic and intelligence gathering.

“Ranks will be around banks, recreational areas, post offices, markets and all commercial areas, not forgetting the continuation of COVID-19 measures,” he added.

Commander Pareshram is asking the general public to be on the alert for any suspicious movements while shopping or at commercial banks doing their business.

“If you see any unfamiliar persons loitering around a neighbour’s yard, check their identity with your neighbours by phone or call the nearest police station or 911,” he said.