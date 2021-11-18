Engineer, handyman uplifted $25.7M for contractor

AS the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) convened for the 22nd time on Monday, it was tasked with scrutinising the financial irregularities that occurred in Region One, where it was found that during the year 2016, the regional engineer and a handyman attached to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) were in the habit of collecting large sums of monies on behalf of contractors hired by the regional administration.

The 2016 Auditor General’s Report flagged instances where the engineer and handymen acted as agents for contractors on six projects, uplifted payments totalling $25.784 million on behalf of contractors for the construction of schools and roads.

Government member of the PAC, Sanjeev Datadin, was prompt in seeking clarification on who the contractors were; the regional team that appeared for questioning at the PAC promised that the information will be submitted subsequently.

Datadin, an attorney-at-law, sought further clarity on the employment of the errant officers, and was told that while the engineer is no longer under the employ of the regional administration, the handyman remains at his post.

Regional Executive Officer of Region One, Peter Rambissessar, informed the committee that ever since he assumed office, strict policies were put in place to ensure transparency and accountability in the RDC’s work.

More particularly, the REO said that specific instructions were given that no staff member of the RDC was permitted to collect monies on behalf of any contractor or supplier, be it at the level of the sub-treasury or at the accounting unit.

Apart from a number of overpayments for a series of projects, Datadin also questioned the REO about situations where the regional administration reportedly modified the original scope of work for various projects after the contracts were awarded.

It was found that as part of the modifications, the overall cost of the contracts increased significantly, with additional works being quoted at much higher costs. There were multiple projects where the increases in costs were listed as quite substantial.

Rambissessar assured the PAC that he has since put specific systems in place to ensure that these indiscretions do not reoccur. As the meeting wrapped up, the REO committed to submit to the PAC, specific details in relation to the modified projects and the companies that were awarded the contracts.