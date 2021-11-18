Gov’t open to use of COVID19 pill but private sector support needed

WITH the rest of the world abuzz with talk of a COVID19 pill that could put a major dent in the spread of the COVID19 virus, Guyana is not ruling out the use of this pill once it becomes available.

During his COVID19 update today, Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony said Pfizer has signed an agreement with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Patent Production Office allowing smaller nations to use the technology to manufacture the pill.

However, he continued, Guyana does not currently have the capacity to manufacture pharmaceuticals through the public sector. “There are private companies that would have the manufacturing capabilities. So, if those companies work with WHO’s patent office and are able to bring that medicine to Guyana, it is something that we would want to procure.”

Dr Anthony said this would require major investment and noted that if this does not happen, there would be other counties producing the medication. “We are certain we would be able to get that medicine at affordable prices once production has started.”

He noted health officials reviewed the efficacy of the medication and once it is available and licensed “that’s something we would want to look at and it’s certainly a medication that we would want to add to the medications already being used to treat COVID19.”

Before the Pfizer pill becomes available, it must first jump the hurdle of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States. Dr Anthony said the company must present the data, the data will be reviewed and once this is done and is accepted, emergency use authorization will be granted. This process has not been completed yet.

Although some preliminary indication of support has been made for the drug, Dr Anthony cautiously noted once Pfizer submits its data, Guyanese health officials will take a closer look.