$2 Billion in marijuana destroyed by police in Region 10; two suspects fled by boat

500,000 cannabis plants ranging from 1 to 8 feet in height, 2000 pounds of dried cannabis, 100 pounds of cannabis seeds, and four nurseries valued at $2.02B were discovered and destroyed by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a statement from the agency says.

According to the GPF, on Wednesday, ranks of Regional Division Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) conducted an eradication exercise on forty acres of land at Maria Henrietta Village, Upper Berbice River.

When police arrived at the location, the release continued, two males attending to cannabis plants were seen. The men reportedly fled into the bushes and subsequently made good their escape in an engine boat.

Further checks were conducted by police and a discovery was made of a total of ten fields sitting on 40 acres of land consisting of 500,000 suspected cannabis plants ranging from 1 to 8 feet in height, 2,000 pounds of dried cannabis, 100 pounds of cannabis seeds, four nurseries and 6 camps – suspected to be living quarters.

During the search, several suspected emptied 12-gauge shotgun cartridges were found in one of the camps, the police statement continued. The suspected cannabis plants and camps are worth $2 billion.