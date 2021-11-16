Suriname investors scoping opportunities in Guyana

–discuss potential of various sectors with local stakeholders

BUILDING on the foundation laid by political leaders who have sought to enhance the relationship between Guyana and Suriname, a team of 17 investors from the Dutch nation has travelled here to explore the investment opportunities in the various economic sectors.

The Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the persons who are in Guyana for the next three days specialise in real estate, integrated waste management, engineering, import/export and tourism, among other areas of interest.

The Surinamese investors shared their intentions with officials from the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Investment) and the Private Sector Commission (PSC) during separate meetings on Monday.

While the full details of those meetings were not disclosed, this publication understands that the visiting team has a deep interest in partnering with locals, and investing in some of the government’s priority sectors.

Just two months before this visit, Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Co-operation Albert Ramdin, while in Guyana, said that the two countries, which are continental neighbours, are eyeing the possibility of merging the two economies into a single market space, thereby boosting opportunities in both territories.

Ramdin had said that an integrated approach is one that is convenient, owing to the closeness of the two countries, and their economic similarities.

“We strongly believe that these two markets must be seen as one market,” the Surinamese minister of government related.

Both President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his Surinamese counterpart, President Chandrikapersad Santokhi have called on the private sectors of the two countries to establish partnerships for cross-border investments.

Responding to the Presidents’ call, the PSC of Guyana and the Suriname Trade and Industry Association (VSB) had agreed in August to establish a Guyana-Suriname Private Sector Business Council, with the intention of using the private sector as the engine to aid in the overall growth and development of both nations.

The Council will be comprised of key representatives of the private sector, solely dedicated to the strengthening of economic ties and initiatives regarding shared interests, and the creation of the envisioned single market and economy.

“The two countries have always enjoyed excellent people-to-people and business relations. Notably, this initiative will birth a vibrant and improved level of partnership and cooperation between Guyana and Suriname,” the local PSC had said in a press statement.

Even further, to maximise the benefits stemming from their burgeoning oil-and-gas sectors and other developments across both economies, Guyana and Suriname had agreed to establish a common local-content platform.

“We are not in competition; we are on a journey of co-operation to maximise the benefits for people, and in order to ensure we do it successfully, we would need to have synergies in terms of infrastructure and the use,” President Ali had said in August.

Ultimately, the objective of enhanced collaboration between the two countries is to improve the lives of all citizens through social and economic benefits, President Ali had said.

Those benefits are expected to be derived from projects such as the bridging of the Corentyne River to connect the two countries; the establishment of a trade facilitation committee; the creation of a joint strategy to develop the oil-and-gas sectors; and a common “gas strategy”, among other things.