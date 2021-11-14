Road accidents too costly on country, families – Commander Ramlakhan

DRIVING under the influence of alcohol, reckless and careless driving have led to numerous accidents and deaths countrywide. As a matter of fact, it has cost the country millions of dollars in lost revenue and result in considerable economic losses to victims and their families.

This was the contention of Police Commander of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, who delivered an address recently at a church service held at the Central Recreational Hall, New Amsterdam, Berbice in observance of road safety. Road safety is being observed under the theme, ‘Arrive Alive, Stop Speeding, Don’t Drink and Drive.’

According to the senior cop, in addition to the loss of revenue, the injuries that people sustain from road accidents also place additional burden on the medical sector and add to the loss of productivity for those who need to give up their occupation to look after the injured.

“It is unfortunate that some people decide to act irresponsibly on the road, thus causing crashes. Road safety is the responsibility of each and every one of us. We must try to make people more aware and sensitive to these matters so that our society can move ahead towards a safer future.

“We all have to drive responsibly and carefully and abide by traffic rules. Authorities, agencies and citizens must join forces to tackle this huge problem,” the Police Commander noted.

He continued: “Road safety can be the difference between life and death and it is of prime importance for each of us. Whenever we are walking or travelling by any vehicle on road, our safety is in our hands. We have to be very careful of the other vehicles on the road. Our safety on road can only be ensured when we will abide by the traffic rules, something which seems to be taken for granted.”

The superintendent acknowledged that police men and women countrywide risk their lives daily to ensure that road users can travel and walk safely on the road. Noting that one of the basic traffic rules for pedestrians is to cross the roads only through zebra crossing when the traffic signal is red, he explained it is often noticed that people do not follow the traffic rules, and cross the roads wherever they find no vehicles approaching nearby.

Underscoring the danger, the senior cop added that another very common mistake that pedestrians make while walking or crossing the roads is that they remain engrossed in their mobile phones. Even when they are not talking to someone over the phone, they are engaged in various apps or entertainment content on their smartphones.

“This makes them more prone to road accidents. Moreover, this is not only the case with the pedestrians, but the drivers also often happen to be busy on their phones while driving. While crossing a road, it is very important to look on your left-hand side and right-hand side, to check if any vehicle is approaching nearby,” the commander emphasised.

He reminded the gathering to stay safe on the roads and to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, at the church service, the sermon was done by Pastor Wesley LaFleur who prayed for the ranks who are on the road on a daily basis and encouraged them to be courteous and professional to members of the public at all times.