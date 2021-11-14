A day of fun in the sun

–as top NGSA performers of Reg. 10 treated to exciting nature tour

THE pupils who topped Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) at this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) were treated in a special way earlier in the week. The 10 boys and girls who braved the coronavirus to secure good grades, and gain entry into the country’s leading secondary schools were the beneficiaries of bursary awards and an all-expenses paid day tour with Elite Kayaking & Nature tours.

The activity, which also celebrates November as Tourism Awareness Month, got underway on Tuesday last. It was sponsored by the Linden Fund USA/LFU Guyana Incorporated, in partnership with Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, a press release stated.

It noted that the two partners wanted to come together “to celebrate the academic excellence of Region 10’s top performers in a unique, trendsetting fashion”.

“The partnership between the two organisations saw each child being awarded a financial bursary, a certificate of recognition, a trophy, and a full kayaking day tour and nature expedition, followed by lunch at the Watooka Guest House,” the press release said.

The organisers believe that the celebrations, which also included the parents of the awarded pupils and education officials, was unique, and offered everyone memorable experiences in addition to the physical rewards.

This unique coupling is the first of its kind (for the organisers); awarding (pupils) financially, while paying homage to Tourism Awareness Month which is currently being celebrated across Guyana.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Regional Education Officer, Nigel Richards congratulated the pupils for not only enduring and overcoming the challenges of school in the midst of a pandemic, but for going above and beyond to be named as the region’s top NGSA achievers. He further encouraged the pupils to stay focused as they enter high school, and to remain respectful in their future endeavours.

Similar sentiments were shared by Deputy Mayor of Linden, Wainright Bethune, who encouraged the children to stay on top as they progress to the secondary level of their academic lives. In his congratulatory remarks, Bethune was quick to note that the pupils did not just make their parents proud, but have also enhanced the pride of their communities and their teachers as well.

Chief Executive Officer of Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, Dr. Deon Anderson schooled the young scholars on the three Ds of success, namely, ‘Discipline’, ‘Dedication’ and ‘Determination’. He encouraged the youngsters to remain committed to the task as they strive continually for excellence.

Anderson went even further to share an anecdotal story of a seed destined for greatness. He said, “No matter what the circumstances, remember this: ‘Never give up on yourself. Be disciplined, be dedicated, be determined, and you will surely achieve success.’”

Once the ceremony ended, the excited pupils and their parents were treated to an ‘Adventure within a City’. Some of the participants were even able to experience kayaking for the first time; that, too, during the country’s Tourism Awareness Month observances.

“The children were able to explore the beautiful sand hills of Linden, kayak across the amazing Blue Lakes, and glide through the perfect rainforest setting of the Kara Kara Creek,” the press statement noted.

It went on to note that lifeguards and life vests were provided to all participants throughout the entire tour, in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees at the event. The tour was followed by lunch at the Watooka Guest House, an iconic heritage site.

The top NGSA pupils for Region 10 are: Akiera Campbell of Watooka Day Primary, who secured 518 marks, and was awarded a place at Queen’s College; followed by Aliyah Anthony of Regma Primary with 516 marks; Angel Henry of Regma Primary with 516 marks; Mollya Wilson of Amelia’s Ward Primary, who secured 514 marks; followed by her schoolmate, Nykasi Hodge with 512.

Lakeshia Venture, of Royal Halls of Learning earned 511 marks, followed by Shaniece Duncan of Watooka Day Primary, and Angel Saul of Regma Primary who tied at 510 marks. Tia Sampson, of One Mile Primary secured 509 marks, followed by Joshua Purnell of Amelia’s Ward Primary, Jalicia Douglas of Regma Primary, and Tierre McIntosh of Royal Halls of Learning who tied at 508 marks.