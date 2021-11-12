Prince, of Lusignan Prison, gets three more years for attempted escape

RECAPTURED inmate at the Lusignan Prison, Shamar Prince will see another three years added to his current sentence after a botched attempt to escape the Lusignan prison earlier this week.

Prince, 20-years-old from Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was charged today with attempting to escape lawful custody. The youth, who plead guilty to the charge according to a press release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

This three-year sentence for the attempted escape will run alongside the time Prince is already serving. Prince was already serving two five-year sentences for two counts of robbery ‘under arms’.

Swift action by the authorities on Wednesday resulted in Prince’s recapture. According to police earlier this week, the accused was working on the prison farm when a truck entered the prison compound through the eastern gate and the suspect exited the said gate and made good his escape into the backlands.

An alarm was raised and ranks from the Vigilance Police Station responded and searched the backlands where they recaptured the suspect, the GPF statement had said. Police said then that Prince was told of the offense committed, cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Vigilance Police Station and later handed over to the prison authorities.