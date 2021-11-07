THE Pandemic New normal Lifestyle ADJUSTMENTS TO PRESERVE YOUR mental health

Lifestyle modifications

It is almost two years in the COVID-19 pandemic with just over five million deaths and 250 million cases worldwide. We have made significant strides with the advent of multiple vaccines and now new anti-viral meds on the horizon; molnupiravir being first to hit the market to treat high-risk COVID-19 positive cases. In the interim, to curb the spread, collective efforts focused on prevention has impacted on the way we live, work, play and socialise. Universal lifestyle adjustments, across the spectrum of age, gender, race, political and social boundaries, are highly recommended by internationally acclaimed mental health specialist. Especially so for the recovered cases and their family members, since there is a projected impact on their mental health sooner than later if measures are not put in place.

Can you imagine living through a pandemic without any kind of communication device such as the Internet, smart phones, regular phones, television or radio? These technologies were not available to those before us who went through some of the world’s worst pandemics to date. Small pox raged in the 20th century with a death toll of 300 million and has been the first disease to be eradicated due to the vaccination campaign. Both cholera and the influenza pandemic occurred in the19th century with a death toll of 800,000 and 50 million respectively. The great plague and the Black Death instilled fear in the 14th century, resulting in the invention of quarantine with a death toll of 200 million. And then there was the plague of Justinian, also known as the bubonic plague, from 541 to 750 AD, which claimed the lives of over 25 million people.

“This social phenomenon is both psychologically and practically relevant, in that the pandemics- including the 1918 Influenza and COVID-19 pandemics — significantly affect how we assess and act on risk, or stay resilient but also how we work, play and socialise,” reported CNN Health June 28, 2021.

This pandemic has restricted movement and social activities as well as physical contact with friends and family. Such restrictions may lead to stress which coexist with daily life challenges. Stress may result in a plethora of symptoms.

The daily social issues which can contribute to stress are death of a spouse, separation/ divorce from your partner, death of a close relative, hospitalisation due to injury or illness, just married or reconciled with partner, expecting a child, major health crisis of a close family member, job loss due to termination or retirement, new addition to family, death of a close friend, financial woes, career change, parental empty-nest, in-law synchronisation, work tensions, promotion or personal success, jet lag, house remodelling, job security threats, financial burden or charged with an illegal offence.

Mental Health includes a person’s emotional, social and psychological well-being translating to how we think, feel and act and most importantly, how we cope with stress, relate to others and make healthy choices.

Early warning signs on poor mental health are changes in sleep and eating patterns, loss of energy, sometimes a numb feeling or no reaction to emotional issues, unexplained aches and pains and feelings of helplessness/hopelessness.

After a prolonged period of non-treatment, you may hear complains like forgetfulness, confusion, aggression, crying excessively, negative self-talk which itself creates more stress and in worst case scenario suicidal ideation.

In our society road rage is dominant, some service persons become irritable, and some persons display abusive behaviours such as kicking, throwing something, yelling and cussing at their spouses, kids, neighbours and/ or friends. Others cope passively by taking alcohol, tranquilising or sleeping pills and avoid social interactions.

There are five adjustments to your lifestyle that needs to be made in order to enhance your mental health. Firstly, seek professional help. Secondly, connect with others but ensure that the person is confidential. Thirdly, increase your physical activity: either get into some sport or dance etc. Fourthly, become involved in helping someone; it distracts the attention from your problems. Fifthly, sleep and take some “me time” to relax and unwind. Routines are also helpful.

Generally, there are two ways to manage stress: change the situation which causes the stressors or change your reaction to the situation which causes the stressors. This is simplified and remembered as the four As of dealing with the stressors; either “Avoid” the stressor, “Alter” the stressor, “Adapt” to the stressor or “Accept” the stressor. The first two As deals with changing the situation but since this may not always be possible then the latter two can be considered, which deals with changing your reaction to the stressful situation. When you would have come to peace with your decision (and it has to be “your” decision) then you can select from a variety of ways to manage your stress.

Some positive coping skills you should develop to de-stress are as follows: go to church and pray, listen to music, go cautiously shopping with a friend, watch television or a movie at home, read a newspaper or magazine or book, sit alone in the peaceful outdoors, write poetry or pose, attend an athletic event, play an instrument or game, attend a lecture, go for a walk or drive, exercise at a gym or outdoors such as swimming, biking or jogging, play with a pet, taking a nap, get deeply involved in an activity, meditate, organise your desk, work station or home, take a shower, do some gardening or painting or refurbish some furniture, play a game and or discuss the situation with your spouse or close friends.

Technology has afforded us the opportunity to continue living safely by online shopping, telehealth and virtual meetings. The benefits in such mechanisms by charting some course and providing solace, wisdom and social connections, far outweigh the downside of information overload and fake news. The world has learnt some good life lessons in hand sanitisation and general hygiene. But above all it has taught us about the credibility of newsfeed, by means of word of mouth or online.

So in setting global goals to fight COVID-19 where no one is left behind, we need to consider a comprehensive recovery plan that addresses the whole person, especially their mental health. We know that no one is safe until everyone is safe so before we get into what really matters, let’s hit the pause button on life, look around and look within and ask ourselves ‘are we handling our stresses well?’

