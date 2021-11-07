Grand Diwali celebration held at SVCC

THE Festival of Lights was, on Friday night, celebrated in grand style at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) Bel Air, Georgetown.

The event, hosted by the Indian High Commission, started with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the guests were welcomed in the traditional way by applying sindoor on their forehead.

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K. J. Srinivasa, in his address to the gathering, stated that Diwali is an important religious festival celebrated all over the world by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists — some of the world’s oldest religions.

He explained that it is the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana while it is also the day celebrated as the day of the birth and marriage of Goddess Lakshmi.

In south India, he said, “we celebrate the home coming of the legendary King Bali. Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Pooja do form an integral part of this five-day long festival. The tradition of Diwali views wealth and riches provide us an opportunity to do good towards the betterment of society.”

Most importantly, the High Commissioner noted that Diwali is a festival celebrating victory of good over evil.

“Lighting the lamp – the diya – is a chance to remember, even in the midst of darkness, that light will ultimately prevail. Diwali is also a time for prayer, reflection and contemplation, to reflect on our obligations to help our fellow human beings, particularly the less fortunate. And as we light the diya — the lamp — we recommit ourselves to the triumph of light over darkness, of good over evil. Guyana’s harmonious co-existence of its multi-cultural and multi religious society was an example to emulate across the world — similar to the ancient Indian concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — The world is one family,” the High Commissioner added.

The event was graced by five Cabinet ministers, namely: Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud; Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustafa; Culture, Youth and Sports Minister, Charles Ramson; Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall; and Public Services Minister, Sonia Parag, along with senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, Indian nationals, members of the Indo-Guyanese diaspora, friends and well-wishers of India.

The Cabinet ministers, who were the guests of honour, spoke about Diwali and its significance as they conveyed best wishes of peace, prosperity and happiness to all Guyanese.

The event also featured dance and music performances by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center Tabla teacher, Amjad Ali Warsi; Kathak teacher, Varsha Chaudhary, along with Ganesh Vandana and Stuti; dances by Berbice Delight Dance Group, Jeevan Ka Nritya Dance Group and students of SVCC. There was also a tassa and dholl rendition.