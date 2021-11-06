News Archives
GFF gives green light to special transfer window
Teams will have a chance to boost their roster before the year-end tournaments start
THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee has given the green light to a special five-day transfer window, starting on Monday, November 8, to enable the movement of players between clubs in the run-up to the senior men’s and women’s year-end football bonanza.

The decision follows a meeting with the 10 Elite League clubs to address challenges ahead of the safe and fair return of play, the Federation said yesterday afternoon.

The transfer window will close at midnight on Friday, November 12.

“We want to make sure all our clubs and players have equal opportunity to prepare in the best possible way for the upcoming year-end tournaments,” said GFF president Wayne Forde in a release yesterday.

“We encourage clubs and players to make the best use of this special transfer window, and we hope that any resulting transfer activity will build excitement among fans as we prepare for this year-end festival of football.”

The GFF will host three tournaments over the Christmas and New Year holiday season – GFF-Kashif and Shanghai Super 16 Cup, GFF Women’s Super 16 Cup and GFF Futsal Championship Cup.

Staff Reporter

