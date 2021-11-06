Dozens of golfers to play MACORP Golf tournament today

DOZENS of golfers, including several international participants, who competed in last weekend’s GTT Guyana Open Golf Championship, are scheduled to take part in today’s Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MACORP) 18-hole golf Tournament.

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will host the prestigious competition for the 14th time.

According to information from the club, up to yesterday afternoon, some 57 golfers had already registered for the event, including the overall winners of last week’s event, Avinda Kishore and Shanella London.

At the tournament’s official launching, earlier in the week, at the company’s head office in Providence, East Bank Demerara, CEO Guillermo Escarraga lauded the pristine conditions of the course and said that the event was going to be a “very exciting” one.

President of the Lusignan Golf Club, Patanjilee Persaud, called the alliance strong and applauded MACORP for always showing “good corporate social responsibility”.