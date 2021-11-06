News Archives
Decomposed body of psychiatric patient found in home
The building in which Conrad Wilson was found
The building in which Conrad Wilson was found

THE decomposed body of Conrad Wilson, 64, of Golden Fleece Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) was found in his home on Thursday, police have confirmed.

According to police headquarters, on Thursday at around 18:40 hours, Horlad Mitchell of Paradise Village, WCB, reported to the police that about 17:00 hours on that day, he received information that a funny scent was emanating from his cousin’s residence.

As a result, he immediately made checks and saw Wilson lying motionless on his back on the floor in his house.
Enquiries disclosed that the deceased, who is a patient at the Psychiatric Clinic, New Amsterdam, lived alone and it is unclear when he was last seen alive.

The body was examined for marks of violence, but due to its decomposed state, none was seen. It was escorted to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty and is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting post mortem.

Staff Reporter

