Private investor developing 700 house lots at Mahaica

–project summary shows housing development spans 177 acres of land

A SWATHE of land along the Mahaica New Road, in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), which was once covered in thick vegetation, is being transformed into a massive housing development, catering for 700 house lots.

The Gorchum Housing Scheme Development project is being established at Gorchum/Wilhelmina, Mahaica Village.

The area for the massive housing development stretches along the new East Coast Public Road, which extends from the new Mahaica Bridge to the old road intersection that leads to the Mahaica Market.

The 177 acres of land, which was cleared from scratch for the project, was formerly a Coconut Estate.

The area is slated to be transformed into a residential, commercial and recreational-zoned community. The contractors, A&S General Contractors, estimates that approximately 700 house lots will be available within the community, which will have modern amenities.

According to the project summary, the proposed housing development caters for ‘green’ spaces, gated and opened communities, residential areas, and commercial zones. An all-weather access road network will connect the community, and adequate drainage systems are being implemented.

So far, approximately 70 per cent of the infrastructural works have been completed, with an internal road network already prepared and awaiting surface material, while the concrete culverts for the drainage system have all been completed.

Additionally, potable water mains have been installed at the development site, and the developers have obtained a permit for the establishment of a groundwater well from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Several house lots have already been allocated to persons at the development site, which will enable home ownership in a beautiful countryside setting. It is anticipated that the development will propel economic and social activities in the rural locality.

The Mahaica area is known for its agricultural activity. Large acres of rice lands, coconut estates, cattle, and livestock can be spotted while traversing the East Coast Demerara and West Coast Berbice Public Roads, which are the two major roadways to be found between the Mahaica Bridge and Rosignol.

Residents within the region enjoy simple country life, with their day-to-day activities ranging from farming and fishing, to production, as many agro-processing facilities are found within the region as well.

With the Mahaica River running through the heart of the region, logging and timber production is also prevalent.

Added to the housing development, which would supplement the existing activities, is a US$1.4 billion, 1,000+acre real estate project by Construction and Investment Management Group (CIMGRO), the Maraiko Bay Golf & Country Club, is set for development. The ocean-front megaproject is intended to include two Championship PGA-standard golf courses.

Last year, CIMGRO disclosed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) had already been signed with the Petroleum Club, headed by John Moore, Chairman of Agraria Inc., for a 75-unit luxury housing complex, including a clubhouse, restaurant and leisure facilities.

In addition, Phase I of the Maraiko Bay project will encompass 150 condos, 200 luxury homes and 50 executive homes, a commercial centre and other amenities, all set for completion within 14 months.