Pensioner held after police discover suspected cocaine next door
THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently investigating a matter regarding a strange substance found at the home of a 72-year-old man in No. 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, which they suspect to be cocaine.

According to the police statement, the pensioner’s house was searched between 13:00 hrs and 13:30 hrs on Wednesday, during a police exercise for narcotics, arms, ammunition, and stolen articles. The police confirmed that nothing illegal was found.

However, police said that a search of the empty lot on the western side of the suspect’s house uncovered a white bottle which was wrapped with black insulation tape.

The bottle, according to the statement, was opened in the presence of the suspect and was revealed to contain 10 transparent pieces of plastic with white-ish, rock-like substances suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect was told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Springlands Police Station, where, it is said, the suspected narcotic was weighed in his presence and the amount recorded to be 35 grammes.

The pensioner remains in custody pending further investigations, the police statement said.

Staff Reporter

