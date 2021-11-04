Czech Republic interested in Guyana’s sugar industry

THE Czech Republic has been seriously looking at developments in Guyana and has expressed a strong interest in supporting the revitalisation of Guyana’s sugar industry.

This was made very clear by His Excellency, Petr Kavan, the Czech Ambassador to Cuba, when he recently received Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba, Halim Majeed.

Ambassador Kavan explained that his country produces various kinds of tractors, trucks, and equipment related to the sugar industry, among other things, and that he would be happy to engage GuySuCo on this matter.

The Czech Republic, a member of the European Union (EU) since 2004, will assume the EU Presidency next year. It has a stable, open economy and is regarded as the most industrialised country in the EU.

Ambassador Majeed was informed that the Czech Republic supplies substantial hardware for the sugar industry in several countries, including Cuba, and that Czech technology is highly respected in Europe and around the world.

Ambassador Kavan also showed interest in Guyana’s rum, rice, exotic woods, and gold jewelry, and wondered about the possibility of a joint venture arrangement with a Guyanese company to produce Czech Beer in Guyana – regarded highly as the ‘Mercedes’ of Beer.

The two ambassadors, while noting that Guyana-Czech relations were initiated some 60 years ago, happily recalled the initial visit of the Leader of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) to Prague in 1961, then Premier of British Guiana, Dr. Cheddi Jagan.

Ambassadors Kavan and Majeed are expected to meet again to identify specific areas of co-operation.