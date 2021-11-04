Alleged robber fatally shot by police at Stabroek Market

A 16-year-old male was fatally shot by a plainclothes police officer in a purported botched robbery at Stabroek Market, on Wednesday.

According to information from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the incident occurred around 14:20 hrs.

It is alleged that Sydel Bourne, of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was armed with a knife and attempted to rob the reputed wife of a plainclothes police officer, who was present at the time. The police officer and his reputed wife were reportedly shopping.

The GPF said Bourne was accompanied by two others who also attempted to rob the police officer’s reputed wife of a gold chain which she was wearing.

The police further claimed that the reputed wife resisted but was still relieved of her gold chain. It was then, the press release continued, that one of Bourne’s accomplices instructed him to stab the woman.

“The policeman discharged a round in the direction, hitting Sydel Bourne to his body. The other two suspects managed to escape,” the police said in the statement to the media.

Bourne was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.