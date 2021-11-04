Man arrested for alleged rape of woman in Berbice

A man was arrested on Tuesday evening after he purportedly attacked and raped a 21- year-old woman, who was walking along a street in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Police said the incident occurred at around 18:15 hours and the male suspect has since been arrested.

Reports are that as the woman was walking along the street, the suspect approached from behind, grabbed her by the neck and threw her into a bushy drain. There, he reportedly forcibly raped her.

During the ordeal, the victim managed to bite the perpetrator and later escaped. A report was made to the police and she was escorted to the hospital.

“The suspect was thereafter arrested and told of the offence and he admitted and was placed into custody pending charges,” police headquarters said.