GDF anniversary celebrations open with thanksgiving service
The assemblage at the auditorium, Base Camp Ayanganna
THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is this month celebrating 56 years of service to the nation.

Activities to mark this significant milestone commenced on Monday, with the traditional Thanksgiving ceremony, which was held at the auditorium, Base Camp Ayanganna, in adherence with the COVID-19 guidelines.

In a reflective address during the ceremony, Chief-of-staff (ag) Brigadier Godfrey Bess called for a recommitment of service by each officer and soldier, and urged that they continue to uphold the values and standards of the force.

Brigadier Bess used the occasion to reveal his vision for a more empowered Non-Commissioned Officer Corps. The Chief-of-Staff stated that his goal is to develop the members of the corps and afford them more opportunities to develop the skills and knowledge needed for them to perform more complex duties.

“They are accountable for caring our soldiers and setting the example for them, and as experienced and expert soldiers, they play a role in the development of our junior officers… I intend to explore several initiatives that will enhance professional military education opportunities for this body of men and women. We need to have more professional soldiers who stand out in their units in terms of knowledge and abilities. You will be given the scope as I want to see you perform better in your respective duties,” he said.

Brigadier Bess told ranks that they should never forget the sacrifice that is embodied in each of them and that their service today will enable the organisation to celebrate hundreds of anniversaries in the future.

“Today, I want to personally celebrate each and every member of this force. I celebrate you for carrying out your role as a value-added member of this organisation that we all love,” he said.

The sermon was delivered by Reverend Dr. Marcel Huston.

Staff Reporter

